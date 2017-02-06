Raees deleted song Halka Halka: Sonu Nigam, Shah Rukh Khan’s combo fails to lift the romantic track. Watch video

Raees makers release Sonu Nigam’s unreleased song from the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. Raees makers release Sonu Nigam’s unreleased song from the film starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Raees and its music is doing really well at the box office. But a question that remained in the minds of the audience was – where is Sonu Nigam’s song? According to reports and what was claimed by the makers, the song did not make it to the theatres, due to ‘creative decision.’ Now, two weeks after the release of Raees, the song titled “Halka Halka” has been released on YouTube, and looking at the track, we can say the fans did not really miss anything due to the exclusion of the song.

The collaboration of SRK and Sonu Nigam has resulted in the audience getting some innumerable and memorable songs that have stayed in our minds and playlists for years. Tracks like Kal Ho Na Ho, Deewana Dil, Do Pal Ruka, Tumse Milke Dil Ka and many others are an inseparable part of our growing up years, filling us with romance. But on the contrary, “Halka Halka” fails to do much in that direction. Shah Rukh does not suit with his weird wiggle and Mahira is a total misfit.

The music has a feel of something we have heard of before, and it seems we need to make peace with the lyrics too. Sonu Nigam and his co-singer Shreya Ghosal, both A-listers of Indian music industry, are trying their best to lift the song, but are not able to help much.

Sonu Nigam had sometime back tweeted, “Guys, please chill. D song that I sang for #Raees, was not fitting in the film. It’s a creative decision. & I respect it. Love you all.” The 43-year-old singer later, also expressed that he is happy that Raees team thought of releasing it as a separate single from the album. Shah Rukh had also said that the Raees team might add the song in the film soon.

Other than this particular song, the Raees album has been doing really well. In fact, “Laila Main Laila,” starring Sunny Leone and SRK, broke records to complete 50 million views within a couple of hours of its release.

