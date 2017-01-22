Shah Rukh Khan and son AbRam promote Raees with perfect swag, see pics

While Shah Rukh Khan is keeping busy with Raees, his younger son AbRam too seems to be helping his daddy cool with the promotions, in his own cute manner. While Shah Rukh Khan is keeping busy with Raees, his younger son AbRam too seems to be helping his daddy cool with the promotions, in his own cute manner.

Like father, like son! We all are excited about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release Raees. And while the actor is going all busy with the promotions of his much-awaited film, which is scheduled to release on January 25, his son AbRam too seems to be helping his daddy cool with the promotions, but in his own manner.

SRK took to Twitter to share a picture, wearing 3D glasses. He wrote, “And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional.” Soon after, AbRam followed suit and showed some swag too. Looks like AbRam has got the perfect style from his father whom he follows in every manner. In an another image posted by the Raees actor, we see the three-year-old posing with the same glasses. Its caption was the famous dialogue of SRK from Raees, “And Bola Na “Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…””

We really wish we could also hear li’l AbRam speaking some dialogues from Raees. For now, see the pics SRK shared on twitter.

And if the glasses r 3D then I guess Battery bol lo…Alas Raees is in 2D but the story is multidimensional. pic.twitter.com/8AynmTUQWF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

And Bola Na “Battery Nahi Bolne Ka…” pic.twitter.com/6RK3AxEKWN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

SRK also seems to be enjoying all the adulation and excitement he is receiving from his fans love ahead of the release of Raees. As the advance booking for the film opened, SRK tweeted, “And I think I am the most loved. Now don’t keep standing here book ur tickets…advance opens tom. #RaeesAdvance”

And I think I am the most loved. Now don’t keep standing here book ur tickets…advance opens tom. #RaeesAdvance pic.twitter.com/h9XsJRjOy4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan’s sci-fi film Ra.One, a part of the Bollywood Parks Dubai, has inspired a thrilling 4D multi-sensory virtual theatre ride Ra.One Unleashed. SRK also shared an image of the same and his tweet clearly states that he enjoyed the ride with AbRam. “How cool 2 hav rides of ur films & way cooler is ur lil baby is the first 1 2 go on the ride with u! Papa is a hero!,” tweeted SRK.

How cool 2 hav rides of ur films & way cooler is ur lil baby is the first 1 2 go on the ride with u! Papa is a hero! pic.twitter.com/Sh341BPKRg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting father, and AbRam is a regular face on the social media posts of the superstar. SRK recently said his conversations with his youngest son are the “most enlightening” for him.

SRK’s upcoming film Raees, is set for a big box office clash with Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam-starrer Kaabil. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, the gangster film touches upon the way alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities cropped up in the region.

