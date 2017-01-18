Raees: Mahira Khan ‘feels bad’ on not being able to promote the film

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees will release on January 25. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees will release on January 25.

Following the ban on Pakistani artists in India, actor Mahira Khan recently expressed her displeasure on not being able to promote her debut Bollywood film Raees.

“Of course, I feel bad,” replied Mahira, when asked if she was dejected about not promoting the film, and added, “When you put so much effort and hard work in a project, you wish to see the results,” The Express Tribune quoted her as saying in an interview.

Touting the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick a ‘special’ one, the Pakistani starlet said, “I work with same dedication and zeal in all my projects, but ‘Raees’ is very special.”

Talking about how Fawad Khan’s role in ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was reportedly cut short due to India-Pakistan tension, the Pakistani star said, “I’m not privy to that but I am content with my part in the Rahul Dholakia directorial.”

In December last year, Shah Rukh Khan, along with producer Ritesh Sadhwani, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray to ensure a smooth release of the film.

In a meeting that lasted for almost an hour, SRK promised Raj that neither will he bring down Mahira to India for promoting Raees and nor will he work with any Pakistani actors in future.

Raees, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, is a story about a boot-legger. The film is slated to release on January 25, along with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.