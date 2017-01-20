Raees: Shah Rukh Khan film gets U/A certification, six verbal cuts

Raees is reportedly based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Abdul Latif. Raees is reportedly based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Abdul Latif.

It seems that Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees has found some appreciation from the censor board. Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given the film a U/A certificate with six verbal cuts. There are no visual cuts. The verbal cuts in the film are not abuses. Raees is reportedly based on the life of gangster-turned-politician Abdul Latif.

“They granted Raees a ‘UA’ with six verbal cuts and those cuts were not abuses. Shah Rukh plays a ganglord but doesn’t utter a single expletive. It is amazing how much he respects the aesthetics of his family audience. The board members praised Shah Rukh for keeping the dialogues clean even while acting out his business, ” a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

The verbal cuts had to do with dialogues that cast aspersions on real-life characters. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was apparently happy with censor board’s decision. He said that makers were asked to make some audio changes and add a disclaimer in the film.

Also Read | Worried about expectations from Raees: Rahul Dholakia

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his character Raees in an interview with indianexpress.com. “I am playing a character who is in the midst of the world which is 100 per cent bad, he himself does bad things but somewhere down the line, we try to present a human quality to him without justifying his actions. The film doesn’t force you to like or dislike him. Now, this is not something we do a lot in commercial cinema. It is more realistic,” said actor.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd