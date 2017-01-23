Raees: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he wanted Falguni Pathak to sing Udi Udi Jaye, see pic

Raees star Shah Rukh Khan received best wishes from ‘Dandiya Queen’ Falguni Pathak. Raees star Shah Rukh Khan received best wishes from ‘Dandiya Queen’ Falguni Pathak.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Raees is all set to hit the theatre on January 25. While the actor is caught up with its promotions, he is also busy collecting gratitude from friends ahead of its release. But one special wish left him and his fans thrilled. It was from Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak.

The singer shared a throwback picture with SRK, and it’ll bring a smile on your face. Falguni posted the nostalgic click with a sweet message. “Sharing an old memory 1996 RangeeleDilwale world tour with SRK @iamsrk all the best for #Raees @SRK_FC @SRKUniverse @SRKUniverseUS,” Falguni wrote.

And just when you thought the picture left you in awe, Shah Rukh returned with a lovely reply. He made a confession that was even more exciting to note. We all know that Raees Dandiya song “Udi Udi Jaye” was SRK’s Makar Sakranti/Uttarayan gift to all his fans this year. And considering Falguni Pathak has been the queen of Dandiya for years now, King Khan wrote, “Wanted so much for u to sing Udi Udi. Thanks for ur wishes.”

Raees song, Udi Udi Jaye is a romantic number set to the beats of Garba. Composed by Ram Sampath, it has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. Javed Akhtar’s lyrics are peppy and a perfect launchpad for our King of Romance to match steps and heartbeats with his co-star Mahira Khan, who marks her Bollywood debut with Raees.

See Falguni Pathak’s picture with King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, that dates back to 1996:

Meanwhile, we also know that superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be Bollywood’s first Khan to take a train ride from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees in a unique manner. He shared a post regarding this too and wrote, “Aa Raha Hoon Mumbai to Delhi … aur iss baar train se! #RaeesByRail”

Aa Raha Hoon Mumbai to Delhi … aur iss baar train se! #RaeesByRail pic.twitter.com/ONPsvYoP1T — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2017

And, how can SRK miss to share a moment with AbRam. He posted a blurry picture of his little son and wrote, “There is no greater sukoon/shanti/ peace than when ur baby sleeps in ur arms.”

There is no greater sukoon/shanti/ peace than when ur baby sleeps in ur arms. pic.twitter.com/y72dP9U1Xn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2017

Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raees is also set for a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil.

