Shah Rukh Khan takes time off from Raees, goes ‘Chammak Challo’ with fans. Watch video, pics

While the audience is still going gaga and can’t get enough of Shah Rukh Khan playing Raees in the theatres, he is doing a lot more for his fans off-screen too. SRK, who hardly got out of the promotions and the release of his latest film Raees, spent some time with his followers, leaving the audience asking for more.

Taking some time off, Shah Rukh Khan took to the stage and danced to the tunes of his hit number, “Chammak Challo” at the International Customs Day event in Mumbai yesterday. Giving him company were his fangirls who followed his steps.

The superstar made the young girls feel absolutely comfortable with hugs, holding hands and showing his King Khan side. The star struck girls were all gaga after sharing the stage with SRK. He even did a special sequence with one of them reminding us of his impressive chemistry with Kareena Kapoor in the original song from Ra.One.

Check out the video posted by one of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan pages on Instagram.

With Shah Rukh dressed in a casual tee and military pants, the scene appeared to be a snapshot straight from his 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Check out some pictures from the event:

On the work front, Shah Rukh’s movie Raees is doing fairly well at the box office. The film took on Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil by releasing on the same date, January 25.

