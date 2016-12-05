Raees: Shah Rukh Khan teases fans with ‘Battery nahi bolneka’ T-shirt before trailer launch, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan shared another hint about his character from Raees, by wearing a T-shirt that reads “Battery nahi bolneka.” Shah Rukh Khan shared another hint about his character from Raees, by wearing a T-shirt that reads “Battery nahi bolneka.”

After enough news and controversy about postponing its release date, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Raees is all set to launch its trailer. While the actor shared the first look of Raees announcing that the trailer will land on December 7, he also got into his gangster look and invited the fans for an interactive session. But the trailer is still two days away. To keep the buzz going, SRK has shared another sneak peek about his character, from Raees.

Shah Rukh, who is known for his late night posts, shared a selfie in which he is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads, “Battery nahi bolneka”. He wrote along the image, “Raees Trailer out in 3 days. Feel the happiest when I am on Raees set. My highlite of the day….”

Earlier he also shared, “Raees late nite shoot & our beautiful AD team gets me the t shirt which says it all for Raees in the film,” and this post was followed by a group picture where all were seen in the same t-shirt as SRK.

Well, “Battery nahi bolneka” seems to be the next catchy dialogue and SRK is only adding to the excitement by sharing these pictures. SRK’s gangster look which we saw in the film’s teaser, and now this dialogue has only made the wait for the film, all the more difficult.

Raees late nite shoot & our beautiful AD team gets me the t shirt which says it all for Raees in the film. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2016

Battery nahi Bolne ka…. pic.twitter.com/lETNnkozVr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2016

Raees Trailer out in3 days. Feel the happiest when I am on Raees set. My highlite of the day…. pic.twitter.com/0Di15Tyg5V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 4, 2016

Raees seems to have already given a lot of trouble to SRK in terms of its release date. It’s been a long wait for all his fans ever since the film was announced.

Raees was initially slated to release on Eid, 2016 but was delayed to avert a clash with Salman Khan’s Sultan. Then the entire issue about Pakistani actor Mahira Khan making her Bollywood in the film left SRK at the receiving end.

#RaeesTrailerAaRahaHai… but before that we’ve got some news for you. Dhyaan se suno! http://t.co/4PxDS32JCh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 30, 2016

But this subtle hint that the actor has shared, has made all his fans super excited.

