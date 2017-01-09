‘Udi Udi’ from Raees: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan celebrate Sankranti in Bollywood way, see pics

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s new song, Ude Ude, will release on January 14th. Raees: Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s new song, Ude Ude, will release on January 14th.

You danced on Laila Main Laila and felt romantic with Zaalima, but now, Shah Rukh Khan has his garba mode on with the new song, Udi Udi. The song that’s pictured on Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh adds Bollywood flavour to the Sankranti festival. And it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this on-screen couple will set the screen on fire as they compliment each other really well.

The team Raees released this new song on Twitter. Called Udi Udi, the song has been composed by Ram Sampath, written by Javed Akhtar, and sung by Sukhwinder Singh, Bhoomi Trivedi and Karsan Sagathia. The music, the beats and the moves sink you in the right mood and make you want to relive your memories of kite flying, but this time with your lover.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has begun the promotions of his film. He would also appear on Bigg Boss 10 with Salman Khan. The promo of this Raees special episode released yesterday, urging people to watch out for this episode. This marks the second time when Shah Rukh will come on the show. He earlier promoted Dilwale in Bigg Boss season 9.

The film’s super active team has been releasing Shah Rukh’s look from the film every now and then, keeping the buzz about it’s release alive.

Rumoured to be based on the life of the don Abdul Latif’s life, Raees is scheduled to be released on 25 January 2017, when it will have a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil. Apart from Shah Rukh and Mahira, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

