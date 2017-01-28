Raees: Not So Rich, After All

Udi udi jaaye is a typical garba piece. Udi udi jaaye is a typical garba piece.

Composer: Ram Sampath, Pritam, Aheer

Lyrics: Mayur Puri, Manoj Yadav

There have not been many occasions in the past when composer Ram Sampath’s tunes have just about waddled their way into our lives. They are mostly spectacularly inventive and intelligently crafted pieces that hit you like a bolt of lightning and you find yourself humming them more often than not. They also don’t ever follow the established commercial rules of Bollywood and the composer’s last outing, Raman Raghav 2.0, was also exemplary of that. But in Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raees, Sampath’s tunes disappoint, to say the least. There’s so little heart present in half of the album that he’s composed. We understand that Sampath likes to compose full albums to create musical stories (here, Pritam is also a part of the album), and not a few pieces in an album, but that said, what’s delivered in Raees lacks any originality or soul.

The album opens with Laila main laila, the Zeenat Amaan starrer Kalyanji-Anandji piece, which was sung by yesteryear singer Kanchan Dinkerao in Qurbani. Singer Pawni Pande attempts it well, with all the huskiness and softness in place. The famous mandolin opening has been replaced by a trumpet hook, which is preceded by some interesting beatboxing. The tempo has been increased manifold, and the song does retain some of its yesteryear magic. Big percussion along with the trumpet are layered well. But monotony sets in towards the end of the song and one loses interest.

This is followed by Pritam’s Zaalima. A warm synth and electric guitar opening segues into Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur’s voice. It’s a flat piece that remotely resembles Pritam’s own Gerua from Dilwale. Udi udi jaaye is a typical garba piece. One can easily imagine rings of dancers with dandiya sticks, dancing to the piece. Mostly sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Bhoomi Trivedi, the only time the song lifts itself is somewhere in the middle, when the piece has a Gujarati folk singer attempting free-flowing additions. It’s still a forgettable piece.

Dhingana’s intro, the one that was playing in Raees trailers, is absolutely infectious. The synth and drums work their way through beautifully. Then Mika Singh begins to sing and saps the life out of it. Enu naam che Raees, the title song, in which Gujarati folk merges with electronic music and Sampath’s voice, fails to have any impact. It’s a strange and unexpected piece and not in a good way. Saanson ke by KK and composed by Ahir is the sad song of the film. Piano and violin riffs move with KK’s voice. Ignoring this one would be in your best interest. Sampath’s Ghammar Ghammar by Roshan Rathod is again a traditional Gujarati folk piece that follows the format of a ’90s style synth, drums and dholak song.

Raees is an insufficient and substandard album. So much so that one wonders that in a production of this stature, why has the music just been glossed over. Can be easily skipped.