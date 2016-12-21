Raees’ Laila Main Laila: Sunny Leone, Shah Rukh Khan set screen on fire, watch video

Sunny Leone’s song from Raees also has Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the tunes of Laila Main Laila Sunny Leone’s song from Raees also has Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the tunes of Laila Main Laila

Raees’ Laila, Sunny Leone, is such a tease. Hell, she makes even Shah Rukh Khan wait for her and even his old-world charm doesn’t work. Sunny and her Laila Main Laila finally arrived on Tuesday evening but she took her own sweet time doing it. But then, it is Sunny Leone we are talking about, and neither SRK or us minded waiting.

And now that Laila Main Laila is here, we can tell you it is certified hot. Sunny Leone has delivered and Shah Rukh Khan is the song’s surprise package. The song is a revamped version of old iconic number Laila Oh Laila, which starred veteran actor Zeenat Aman. While matching up to the level of original version would have been a task for makers as well as Sunny, we think this is the best retreaded version of an old song so far.

The makers have kept the essence of the song almost similar, giving a desi touch to it with Sunny dressed in a hot lehenga-choli. Everything is perfection when Shah Rukh Khan enters the screen space with his mass avatar. King Khan is sharing the screen space with ‘Baby Doll’ of the industry for the first time ever, and this song is nothing less than magic.

However, the wait of the song has left everyone on the edge of their seats. Even Raees himself could not help himself from being impatient. The actor tweeted more than a few times, asking Laila when the song will finally release. Read their Twitter chat here:

@SunnyLeone kabse khamosh hue ho jaane jahan kuch bolo … kya abhi aur sitam dhane ko jee chahta hai. Ab aa jao. http://t.co/nUxXMGoz3G — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2016

Thoda aur intezaar karo Meri jaan..

Jald hi aa rahi hun Mr King Khan…@iamsrk #Lailaaaraheehai ;))) http://t.co/EI8qHukbf2 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) December 21, 2016

Maybe if I try my old world charm, Laila will be here faster. If some of you can also give it a go…?! pic.twitter.com/rX9hNivPfI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2016

Ab toh papa ko bhi Bol diya…can’t wait any longer. Be here NOW!! pic.twitter.com/Q64Kdb9pPU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2016

Sunny has been known to win hearts with her dance numbers. The sizzling lady has songs like Baby Doll, Desi Look, Laila Teri Lelegi and many more to her credit. While all those songs have helped the actor get a solid footing in Bollywood, this is her big break given that she is appearing in an SRK film. And we all believe that this is just the beginning.

The actor recently held a Facebook Live session with her fans during which she spoke about her experience of shooting the song and how unbelievable it was for her to know that she would be sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan.

She said, “When I got the call for Laila Main Laila, I was like are you sure you have called the right number. It took me a while to believe it but I am so happy that I got this opportunity.”

Giving a fitting reply to all those who ever though that Sunny wouldn’t be able to make it big in Bollywood industry, the actor said, “Laila for me, in my professional career, is the best moment ever. For all those people who said no one wanted to work with you, some really said some bad things, said that I will never accomplish anything, I would be here (in Bollywood) for a year or two then gone, this opportunity is the best thing for me as this proves that anything can happen.”

