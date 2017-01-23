Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan to draw more audience than Hrithik Roshan? See poll

Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film to release on January 25. Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s film to release on January 25.

Shah Rukh Khan has all the fanfare on his side, and Hrithik Roshan’s film presents him in a never-seen-before character. 2017 could not have started off on a better note and a bigger box office clash. As both these superstars are set to arrive on January 25 with their respective films in the most powerful manner, it is going to be a treat for the cinefans at the theaters.

The fight between Raees and Kaabil is getting intense by the day. Both the films are vying to become 2017’s first blockbuster. And while the heat is on, and the teams from both the sides are doing everything to promote their respective films, it looks like Raees might have an edge over Kaabil.

According to a poll conducted by indianexpress.com on Twitter, the audience was asked to chose between Shah Rukh and Hrithik. The poll garnered around nineteen hundred votes out of which 79 per cent votes came in favor of Raees. Looks like the star-power of SRK might just overpower Hrithik’s concept-driven film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Blame it on marketing strategies or social interaction, Shah Rukh has always done a better job than his contemporaries. Even this time, he is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that Raees gets a house full at the box office. In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Kaabil rpoducer Rakesh Roshan spoke about how both the films would have done better without a clash.



Check out the Raees vs Kaabil post here:

In fact, the producer has also predicted the business that both the films will do. “There is a box-office limitation of not crossing Rs 300 crore, either you will be at Rs 170 crore and me at Rs 130 crore or vice versa. I know how much the business will be. So if his film is better, it will do Rs 170 or 180 crore and I will do Rs 120 or 130 crore or vice versa. But in no way, we will cross Rs 300 crore.”

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees: Why are we fascinated with gangsters?

Ever since the release date of both Raees and Kaabil was announced, its cast and crew has not taken a sigh of relief. Both sides have done their best to grab audience attention. But who will win? The answer will be out on January 25.

While Raees also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kaabil has Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd