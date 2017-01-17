Raees: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan film is inspired by Sholay

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed.

Raees makers will be releasing its original sound track separately in the music album. The film’s director Rahul Dholakia says the source of inspiration was the Sholay album. “I was a kid when ‘Sholay’ released, but I do remember listening to Gabbar’s theme and the iconic dialogues on radio. So, when the idea came up about the original soundtrack (OST) I was most excited,” Dholakia said in a statement.

He added: “We have some killer themes and extremely punchy dialogues – imagine the combination of both! That would be really cool as no one has done it before, and we have the substance so why not?” The makers decided on coming out with OST when the trailer of the film had a complete commercial touch with a foot tapping background score.

Set against the backdrop of the prohibition in Gujarat, Raees touches upon the way the alcohol industry crumbled and several illegal activities followed. Its trailer gives a glimpse of the story backed by heavy duty action sequences, and many thrilling moments. In the film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan essays the title role of Raees, a bootlegger. It also marks Pakistani actress Mahira Khan’s foray into Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is seen dub smashing Shah Rukh Khan’s dialogue from the film and it is kind of funny. Sunny is doing an item number Laila Main Laila in Raees. The song is already a hit amongst her fans. Laila Main Laila is the remake of the original Laila O Laila that featured Zeenat Aman. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sunny shares how she got to do the item number in Raees.

Also starring Nawazzuddin Siddiqui, it is slated to release on January 25.