No controversy or politics in Rahul Dholakia’s new script

After Raees, which was banned in Pakistan due to its “objectionable content” of showing Muslims in a negative light, director Rahul Dholakia says he has registered a new script devoid of controversial, political and communal elements.

“Concept registered. Now to write the new script. No controversy. No politics. No communal shit. Thrilling,” Dholakia tweeted on Monday.

Prodded about more details of the new project at hand, Dholakia told IANS: “Not at the moment — too early — but it’s in development — exciting.”

He said it’s a yet untitled project.

The writer-director has also been working on this script eagerly.

“Normally it’s a writer’s block; this time it’s the writer’s itch,” he tweeted on Saturday.

His last directorial “Raees”, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, is about a Muslim bootlegger in Gujarat. While Mahira couldn’t take part in the movie’s promotions in India, she addressed a press conference via video chat post the success of the film.

He had co-written the movie with three journalists. The film was mired in controversies, but opened to a good reception at the box office.

A report on boxofficeindia.com said Raees registered an overseas total of USD 13.50 million after third weekend. The film’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 267 crore after 17 days. It was the first film in the month of January which had released alongside Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil. The film had also featured other notable actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni. Sunny Leone also grooved to Laila Main Laila in the film and the dance number was one of the highlights of the movie.

