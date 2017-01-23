Raees Dhingana song: Bootlegger Shah Rukh Khan rules ‘farzi’ world in style. Watch video

Raees Dhingana song: Shah Rukh Khan is in a fearless and bold avatar in this latest track. Raees Dhingana song: Shah Rukh Khan is in a fearless and bold avatar in this latest track.

For those who think Raees is all about an intense Shah Rukh Khan need to watch the film’s new song titled “Dhingana.” Shah Rukh Khan is in a fearless and bold avatar in this latest track. He doesn’t care for the rules of this world and goes on conducting his gambling business as usual. Unlike other songs and promos, this song presents a light-hearted side of Shah Rukh’s personality. We also get a glimpse of the actor’s obsession with bootlegging as he celebrates the success of his job without any remorse.

The song is sung by none other than Mika Singh. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share this video. He captioned, “On train & listening to the new song from Raees.Dhandhe Ka #Dhingana… http://bit.ly/DhinganaRaees.” The actor is also travelling from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees.

The fight between Raees and Kaabil is getting intense by the day. Both the films are vying to become 2017’s first blockbuster. And while the heat is on, and the teams from both the sides are doing everything to promote their respective films, it looks like Raees might have an edge over Kaabil.

According to a poll conducted by indianexpress.com on Twitter, the audience was asked to choose between Shah Rukh and Hrithik. The poll garnered around nineteen hundred votes out of which 79 per cent votes came in in favour of Raees.

Looks like the star-power of SRK might just overpower Hrithik’s concept-driven film. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, Raees also stars Mahira Khan, Atul Kulkarni and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles.

