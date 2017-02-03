Raees box office collection day 10: Will Shah Rukh Khan film cross Rs 150-crore mark?

Raees box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film has collected Rs 245.56 crore in the overseas market. Raees box office collection day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film has collected Rs 245.56 crore in the overseas market.

Shah Rukh Khan is visibly happy with the positive response that Raees is getting from cinemagoers. The actor is currently on a spree of promotional tours across the country. The film has collected Rs 122.36 crore in the domestic market in comparison to Kaabil’s collection of Rs 90.55 crore, according to trade tracker Ramesh Bala. Raees was released on 2700 screens initially but the number of its screens came down this Friday. The film has collected Rs 245.56 crore in the overseas market.

Raees has also got the highest weekend collection in Singapore for any Hindi film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Raees has smashed box-office records in Singapore by collecting USD 226,000! Highest Ever Weekend for any Bollywood film.”

Made on a budget of around Rs 85 crore, Raees has started bringing in profits for distributors and exhibitors. Unlike Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, no Shah Rukh Khan film has entered Rs 300-crore club till now. Only two films starring Shah Rukh are part of Rs 200-crore club. Both Chennai Express and Happy New Year have a lifetime collection of Rs 227.13 crore and Rs 203 crore respectively. Dilwale, despite doing an average business at the box office, collected Rs 148.72 crore. It will be interesting to see if Raees becomes Shah Rukh Khan’s third film to enter Rs 200-crore . Raees will have to share screens with this weekend release – Kung Fu Yoga starring Jackie Chan.

#Raees 1 Wk (Extd 9 Days) WW BO:#India Nett: ₹ 122.36 Cr Gross: ₹ 171.31 Cr Overseas: Gross: US $11 M [₹ 74.25 Cr] Total: ₹ 245.56 Cr — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 3, 2017

#Raees has smashed box-office records in Singapore by collecting USD 226,000! Highest Ever Weekend for any Bollywood film! — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) January 31, 2017

Raees is set in 1980’s Gujarat and is reportedly inspired by bootlegger Abdul Latif. The film follows the rise of Shah Rukh as a local mafia and eventually sees his downfall. There are also some refrences from 70’s gangster films. Rahul has said in several interviews that Shah Rukh Khan was his first choice for the role.

