Ban on Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees receives mixed reactions in Pakistan

The ban of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees in Pakistan has drawn mixed reaction from the stakeholders of Pakistan Film Industry The ban of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees in Pakistan has drawn mixed reaction from the stakeholders of Pakistan Film Industry

Pakistani cinema fans, critics and the industry’s other stakeholders have given a mixed reaction to the ban on the screening of the Shahrukh Khan-Mahira Khan starrer, Raees in the country after the government this month gave the go-ahead to the screening of Indian films. Some cinema fans and critics lashed out at the ban imposed by the Central Film Censor Board but others supported the ban which comes at a time when Pakistani cine goers were treated to the release of latest Indian films, Kaabil and Ae Dil Yeh Mushkil after the government nod.

Watch | This is what Mahira Khan has to say on Shah Rukh Khan

Noted film critic, Omair Alavi said the ban had come as a disappointment to Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan fans and also to cinema owners. “It is disappointing and many cinema owners were looking forward to recouping their losses they incurred since the ban on Indian films last September,” he said. Fans were also active on social media and slammed the ban decision especially diehard fans of Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan.

The Chairman of the Central Film Censor Board, Mobashar Hassan when contacted by PTI said the decision to ban Raees was taken after proper discussions. “The consensus was that the film has an anti-Islam and anti-Muslim theme and portrays Muslims negatively. Plus its portrayal of a particular sect could also lead to reactions,” he said.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees banned in Pakistan for showing Muslims in ‘negative light’

Hassan said the ban on Raees didn’t mean it would affect the release of other Indian films. “We decide to give certification on basis of the content and theme of the film,” he added.

A report in the Dawn newspaper claimed that the provincial censor boards in Punjab and Sindh were at odds with the country’s central censor board over the ban on Raees.

It quoted a source who said the Punjab and Sindh censor boards had passed the film without any cuts but said that they would issue a certificate after consulting the Central Board of Film Censors in Islamabad.

After a full-board meeting which is usually reserved for appeals, however, the central board decided not to issue Raees a certificate on Monday for ‘inappropriate content’.

The General Manager marketing of the Cinemax chain of cinemas said he had no problems with the decision of the Central Censor board. “They have explained to us what prompted them to ban ‘Raees’ and we see their point because they have to take into consideration many things while clearing a film. They must have thought the issue through,” Mohsin Yaseen said.

Watch | Mahir Khan’s online date with SRK post the success of Raees

He said they were looking forward to making good with other releases like Pakistani film, “Balu Mahi,” Akshay Kumar’s “Jolly LLB” and Hollywood thriller, “John Wick” this month. Nadeem Mandviwalla a well-known producer, cinema owner and distributor said if the government had found Raees unfit for the exhibition they were okay with the decision. The members of the Censor Board debated the subject therefore automatically we have to rely on that.

Watch | Shah Rukh Khan after his movie release

As far as business is concerned, there are other films which are going to be released soon. He also said that Kaabil and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil were already doing good business in Pakistan.