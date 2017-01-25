Raees audience reaction: Shah Rukh Khan film gets blockbuster rating from viewers

Raees audience reaction: “There was not a single moment in the movie when I felt bored. It was an engrossing movie,” said a viewer. Raees audience reaction: “There was not a single moment in the movie when I felt bored. It was an engrossing movie,” said a viewer.

After a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Raees landed in the theatres on Wednesday. Even before its release, the movie managed to create a lot of buzz, courtesy brand Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of the film encashed on his stardom as the movie witnessed no less than 80 percent occupancy in the morning show on the first day of its release.

The gangster saga which revolves around prohibition and stars Shah Rukh Khan as a bootlegger in Gujarat had the audience in awe. Shah Rukh’s look as he plays the kohl-eyed gangster Raees Alam had his female fans all weak in the knees.

“Hot hot hot, I could not just take my eyes off Shah Rukh,” a female viewer gushed over the Raees of Bollywood as she walked out of the theatre after watching the film. “Shah Rukh managed to steal hearts both as a gangster and a loving husband. He is the king of Bollywood for sure,” said another SRK fan.

A fan actually came to watch the movie dressed as Miyanbhai (Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Raees) at Delhi’s Odeon. The only person he noticed in the movie was the star. He said, “Raess is a superhit movie and Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have stolen the show. Everyone must watch it.”

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who has debuted in the movie opposite Shah Rukh, also impressed the viewers to a level that they are comparing her to her Bollywood counterparts. “Mahira is so much better than many Bollywood actresses,” said a viewer.

Another important aspect of the movie was its engrossing storyline. “There was not a single moment in the movie when I felt bored. It was an engrossing movie. It is definitely a must watch. Got to see such an interesting movie after a long time,” said a viewer.

While all were awestruck with Shah Rukh and Nawazuddin’s acting in the movie, there was someone who felt that the makers of the movie somewhere lost the plot by portraying the dual shades of Shah Rukh’s character. A viewer said,”It was difficult to distinguish between the two roles Shah Rukh essayed in the movie. He should have either stuck to being a loving husband or should have maintained his gangster attitude throughout the movie.”

