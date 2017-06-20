Radhika Apte joins Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shoot The Piano Player, says she is ‘over the moon’

Ayushmann Khurrana would be working with Sriram Raghavan for the first time. Ayushmann Khurrana would be working with Sriram Raghavan for the first time.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to send a chill down your spine with Sriram Raghavan’s thriller, Shoot The Piano Player, and now Radhika Apte has confirmed that she is a part of the film too. Radhika took to Twitter and expressed her joy about working on Sriram’s film. She wrote, “#ShootThePianoPlayer over the moon to be working together with #SriramRaghavan again!! @ayushmannk #Tabu.” While Ayushmann is collaborating with Sriram for the first time, Radhika has worked with the director in 2015 release Badlapur, which starred Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Ayushmann shared the news about the film on Instagram. He posted a picture of him playing the piano which hints that it is him who is to be killed but who would kill him? Well, we have to wait and watch. Apart from Radhika and Ayushmann, Tabu will also be seen in the film.

Sriram loves to explore the grey side of a character. Varun Dhawan, who was always seen in student role or boy-next-door kinda characters, proved his mettle as an actor in Badlapur, where he turned into a serial murderer due to some events in his life. So, it would be interesting to see what Ayushmann’s character has in store for us.

The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor made the announcement on Instagram during the ICC Champions Trophy finale between India and Pakistan. He captioned it as, “I missed the match. But started something really exciting. Great day at office on day 1 in Pune. Sriram Raghavan’s Shoot The Piano Player. #ShootBegins”

Interestingly, the film is said to be based on a 1960 French crime drama film by the name Shoot The Piano Player. It was the adaptation of Down There by author David Goodis.

