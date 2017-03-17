Radhika Apte’s bold photo shoot is going viral, see pics

Radhika Apte’s latest photo shoot is taking a round on the internet. Radhika Apte’s latest photo shoot is taking a round on the internet.

Having earned her stripes as a thinking actress, Radhika Apte is on a roll. The actor has held her own in all circumstances without giving into trolls or haters. Radhika is back in the news after a photographer shared a bold image from her latest photo shoot on his Instagram handle. The picture immediately went viral. Reports said the pictures are from Radhika’s latest photo shoot for a clothing brand. The actor has not commented or shared a picture from the shoot yet.

Known for her films such as Parched, Badlapur, Kabali and Phobia, Radhika has managed to breach the gap between mainstream and niche with her work.

When love scenes from Parched had been leaked, the actor told off a reporter for asking about it turning into a controversy.

She said the reporter to go and look at himself in the mirror, and get comfortable with it. Saying he was shaming others for their body because he was ashamed of his own, she said such people are the reason why love scenes become ‘controversial’.

See Radhika Apte’s bold photo shoot here:

When asked about going bold on screen, Radhika had said earlier, “I am an artiste… if I am required to do a certain job then I will do it. If you get out of your cocoon and look at the world cinema and what people are doing abroad and that is too successfully then you would have not probably asked this question. I am not ashamed of anything. People who are embarrassed about their own body are curious about other’s body. So if you want to see a naked body tomorrow, see yourself in the mirror rather than my clip. Then only we can talk about this.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd