Latest News

Radhika Apte’s beach vacation is made of sun, sea and sand. See her holiday photos

Radhika Apte is vacationing in Tuscany with her husband Benedict Taylor and the photographs from their travels will make you go blue with envy. She dives into clear blue sea, she eats tomatoes and enjoys exploring the city on foot.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 21, 2017 12:57 pm
Radhika Apte, actor radhika apte, Radhika Apte vacation, radhika apte vacation pics, radhika apte hot vacation pics, Kabali actor Radhika Apte pics, Radhika Apte husband vacation, Radhika Apte updates, radhika apte news, Radhika Apte and husband Benedict Taylor are vacationing in Tuscany.
Related News

Radhika Apte, who was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Kabali, is currently working on multiple projects, including the recently announced film Shoot The Piano Player. This film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. But, before starting work on the film, the actor took off for a vacation in scenic Tuscany where she is enjoying the sun, sea, and sand. She posted a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram page and said, “After a nap on the Tuscan sand 😎 #Tuscany #holiday #sea #beaches #peace #cansleepanywhere #tan #coldwater #hotsun #goodfood #wilderness #polaroidsnap.”

She seems to love experiencing new things as she shot a video of sea urchins, and ate just tomatoes for lunch. While back here steaks are a sore point of discussion, the lady seems to enjoy juicy and succulent steak for dinner. She posted, “And steak for dinner!! #bbqtime #juicysteak #tuscanmeat #succulent #superheavy #holiday.” She enjoyed the boating in Tuscany and also posted pictures as she was sailing.

She dived into the clear blue sea and enjoyed it quite a bit. So much so, she even posted a video of it and wrote, “True elegance! #misisingbeachdays #allthesunbathing #coldwaters #hotweather #expressowithgrappa #schooloffish #tuscanyholiday #tomanymorehappymemories 🍻.”

Radhika is travelling with husband Benedict Taylor and tagged him in her photo. In one of the pictures, she wrote, ”
A random 🙄 click by Benedict (obviously) #toorandom#dontseewhynot #tuscany#lookingforashop.” From shopping to taking a dip in the sea to enjoying new experiences, the Phobia actor seems to be doing it all during her holiday. Our favourite, however, is the one where she is swimming and the picture has been taken underwater. She wrote with it, “Frog fingers #underwaterphotography #schooloffish #intheocean #tuscany #instacolors.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 21: Latest News