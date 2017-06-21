Radhika Apte’s beach vacation is made of sun, sea and sand. See her holiday photos

Radhika Apte and husband Benedict Taylor are vacationing in Tuscany. Radhika Apte and husband Benedict Taylor are vacationing in Tuscany.

Radhika Apte, who was last seen in superstar Rajinikanth’s blockbuster film Kabali, is currently working on multiple projects, including the recently announced film Shoot The Piano Player. This film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role. But, before starting work on the film, the actor took off for a vacation in scenic Tuscany where she is enjoying the sun, sea, and sand. She posted a monochrome picture of herself on Instagram page and said, “After a nap on the Tuscan sand 😎 #Tuscany #holiday #sea #beaches #peace #cansleepanywhere #tan #coldwater #hotsun #goodfood #wilderness #polaroidsnap.”

She seems to love experiencing new things as she shot a video of sea urchins, and ate just tomatoes for lunch. While back here steaks are a sore point of discussion, the lady seems to enjoy juicy and succulent steak for dinner. She posted, “And steak for dinner!! #bbqtime #juicysteak #tuscanmeat #succulent #superheavy #holiday.” She enjoyed the boating in Tuscany and also posted pictures as she was sailing.

She dived into the clear blue sea and enjoyed it quite a bit. So much so, she even posted a video of it and wrote, “True elegance! #misisingbeachdays #allthesunbathing #coldwaters #hotweather #expressowithgrappa #schooloffish #tuscanyholiday #tomanymorehappymemories 🍻.”

Radhika is travelling with husband Benedict Taylor and tagged him in her photo. In one of the pictures, she wrote, ”

A random 🙄 click by Benedict (obviously) #toorandom#dontseewhynot #tuscany#lookingforashop.” From shopping to taking a dip in the sea to enjoying new experiences, the Phobia actor seems to be doing it all during her holiday. Our favourite, however, is the one where she is swimming and the picture has been taken underwater. She wrote with it, “Frog fingers #underwaterphotography #schooloffish #intheocean #tuscany #instacolors.”

