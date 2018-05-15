Race 3 trailer: Salman Khan fans are all set to get the perfect Eid gift

Race 3 trailer: The trailer of Salman Khan starrer is here. Race 3 trailer: The trailer of Salman Khan starrer is here.

The trailer of highly awaited action film Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, is finally here and it is a treat for Bollywood fans.

Salman Khan films don’t fall in a genre anymore, Salman Khan is the genre and Race 3 looks like it will be a perfect fit in the same bracket. The trailer features Salman posing with guns and of course, shooting those every few seconds. Anil Kapoor’s character looks quite significant in the trailer and we can assume that the actor who has featured in all the films of the franchise will surely have a pivotal role in this film too.

Watch the trailer of Race 3 here:

The Race franchise started in 2008 with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and was followed up by a sequel in 2013. These two films were directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film franchise saw a makeover when the third part saw a massive change in the team. Salman Khan stepped in as the lead actor and Remo D’Souza was roped in to direct the project. The only actor who has appeared in all three films is Anil Kapoor.

The entire cast of Race 3.

Remo D’Souza is known for directing dance-oriented films so it will be refreshing to see how he tackles a film where dance is not the central focus. Race 3 has been shot in Mumbai, Abu Dhabi, Kashmir, Leh and Ladakh.

Salman Khan in a still from Race 3.

The Race franchise is known for its action and with Salman Khan as the lead actor, fans will flock to the theatres to watch Salman in action. His last release Tiger Zinda Hai set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Race 3 is scheduled to release on June 15.

