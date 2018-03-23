Race 3: Meet Saqib Saleem, the angry young man

Race 3 will hit screens on June 15, 2018. Race 3 will hit screens on June 15, 2018.

The latest Race 3 star to be introduced by Salman Khan is actor Saqib Saleem, who will share screen space with Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah. Salman shared the actor’s look and wrote, “Suraj: the angry young man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Saqibsaleem @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.”

Saqib Saleem too shared his look from the film and wrote along, “As fiery as the sun, ☀ Suraj hoon mai get ready to burn🔥. #Suraj!! #Race3 #Race3ThisEid.” It seems that this action film directed by Remo D’Souza has lots to keep us excited. Anil Kapoor too shared the poster and wrote, “Aur is se bach ke rehna! 😉 @Saqibsaleem #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial.”

See Saqib Saleem aka Suraj’s look from Race 3:

We have already been introduced to the characters Salman, Jacqueline, Bobby, Daisy and Saqib are playing in the film. The only actor to be introduced now is Anil Kapoor.

Meet all characters of Race 3:

Race 3 is produced by Tips Films & Salman Khan Films. Race 3 is the third installment of Race film series. Interestingly on March 21, Race completed its 10 years of release and celebrating the same actor Anil Kapoor was seen in a video. He shared the video with the caption, “10 years with the #Race family!! Thank you for all the love and support!! I am filled with energy like never before!! Congratulations @RameshTaurani & @BeingSalmanKhan! Gearing up for #Race3!! @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial.”

Watch Anil Kapoor’s video celebrating 10 years of Race here:

10 years with the #Race family!! Thank you for all the love and support!! I am filled with energy like never before!! Congratulations @RameshTaurani & @BeingSalmanKhan! Gearing up for #Race3!! @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial pic.twitter.com/AbUpNAgF7R — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 22, 2018

Race 3 is set to release on June 15, 2018, coinciding with Eid.

