Race 3: Salman Khan welcomes Anil Kapoor on board with a ‘jhakas’ photo

When the team of Race 3 announced the ensemble cast of the movie, everyone had only one question on their minds, ‘Why is Anil Kapoor missing from it?’. Well, the question seems to have got answered by the lead actor of the action-thriller, Salman Khan. On Friday afternoon, Salman shared a photo with Anil and producer of the movie, Ramesh Taurani and the caption read, “Inke Aane se Race3 ka cast aur ho gaya jhakas @AnilKapoor @RameshTaurani #Race3.” In the click, both Salman and Taurani look extremely excited to welcome Anil on board.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 might have Anil reprising his role of a funny cop Robert D’Costa who brought some lighter moments in the otherwise intense narrative. Also, considering the camaraderie Salman and Anil have shared in movies like No Entry and Biwi No. 1, the two might put up another great show on the silver screen yet again.

Producer Ramesh Taurani who has been associated with the project from the first instalment welcomed Anil in the best words as he tweeted, “Picture agar Race ho, toh yeh kaise na ho @AnilKapoor He’s coming back to the Race @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza @tipsofficial @SKFgroup @Asli_Jacqueline @ShahDaisy25 @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @Freddydaruwala #Race3.”

Other than Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor, the third installment in the Race series will star Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem. The film is scheduled for Eid release in 2018. The film is currently on floors and both Salman and Jacqueline are giving their best to make this actioner a worthwhile watch. Popular for its high-octane scenes, Race 3 will showcase Salman and Jacqueline doing some kickass action sequences in dynamic avatars.

The other two installments were led by Saif Ali Khan and now it would be interesting to watch how Salman will fit into the shoes of Saif.

