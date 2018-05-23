Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Race 3: Salman Khan turns lyricist for song Selfish. Here’s how

Salman Khan is all set to make his debut as a lyricist with Race 3's song "Selfish". Sung by Atif Aslam the song is all set to be launched on Friday.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Updated: May 23, 2018 10:33:04 pm
race 3 trailer salman khan Salman Khan has penned down the lyrics of Race 3’s latest song Selfish.
Salman Khan has sung songs before, but his upcoming film Race 3 marks his first time as a lyricist. The superstar says he had only penned a few thoughts, which the team loved and were eventually used as lyrics for the song “Selfish”.

It is the second song from the action entertainer, and will be released on Friday.

Talking about it, Salman said in a statement: “While discussing the creative for the song, I penned down a few thoughts on paper in sync with the plot of the film, which is about the selfishness within the family.

“When the music director Vishal Mishra heard it, he got extremely excited and said he will come back with a tune for the same. I said, ‘But this is a part of a conversation and not lyrics’.

“However, he insisted to use the thoughts as it is for the song. Everyone loved the thoughts and wanted it to be used for the song.”

Featuring Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, “Selfish” is a romantic song.It is sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who has delivered “Pehli nazar” and “Beintehaan” for the earlier instalments of the Race franchise.

“Race 3”, directed by Remo D’souza, will release on Eid this year. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, it also features Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem.

