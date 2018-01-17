Race 3: Salman Khan wishes Ramesh Taurani on his birthday with a team photo

Race 3: Salman Khan celebrates Ramesh Taurani’s birthday on the sets. Race 3: Salman Khan celebrates Ramesh Taurani’s birthday on the sets.

Salman Khan took to Twitter to wish filmmaker Ramesh Taurani a very happy birthday. The actor shared a picture in which the star cast of his next film, Race 3, can be seen showering love on Ramesh who is seated in a throne-like chair. While everyone, including Salman, is showering kisses, Jacqueline and director Remo D’Souza are sending flying kisses to the producer.

This is for the first time that Salman would appear in a Race film. The story of the film will be completely different to the other two installments which were led by Saif Ali Khan. While the entire star cast has undergone a revamp, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have been retained by the makers for the third installment. Anil has earlier worked with Salman in No Entry and Biwi No 1 while Jacqueline had set the screens in Bhai’s Kick.

Apart from these two actors, the film will also have the famous title track, Allah Duhai. In fact, the team has already started shooting for the same.

Ramesh Taurani shared a couple of pictures on his Twitter account and even Anil Kapoor gave a glimpse of the song.

The producer mentioned, “Shooting our first song on #race3 with my Director and the best Choreographer in the country @remodsouza.”

Wish you a very happy birthday @RameshTaurani . pic.twitter.com/KtQsCxRPP5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2018

Happy bday to you ramesh ji. Khoob Sara pyaar from the whole team. @RameshTaurani http://t.co/NXGHIy7O4z — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) January 17, 2018

The other Allah Duhai renditions were chartbusters, and it would be interesting to see how the third installment’s title track turns out to be.

Apart from Jacqueline, Anil and Salman, the film stars Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daaruwala.

