Race 3: Salman Khan wields a gun at enemies in this viral clip

Race 3 with an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem and others is still two months away from its release but the fans of the franchise cannot hold back their excitement for it. Reason? The string of character posters released by Salman Khan, behind the scene videos from the sets and several other photos from the Remo D’Souza directorial have been doing the rounds on social media.

Recently, a clip from the film starring Salman has gone viral on the fan pages of the actor. In the clip, Dabangg Khan is in his elements as he wields a gun at his enemies with one hand while handling his bike with another. The short clip which has created a frenzy among the fans of Salman is the one taken from the video which was released by the team of Race 3 on its director Remo D’Souza’s birthday. After looking at the stills and the short clip, one can vouch for Race 3 being the masala entertainer of the year. But with Tiger Shroff’s action sequences in Baaghi 2 being touted as the best Bollywood has ever witnessed, it will also be interesting to see what bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman has to offer to the movie buffs.

The team of Race 3 has shot for the film in Thailand and Abu Dhabi and their photographs from the sets have left us waiting for June 15, when it will hit the theatres. Check out other photos and videos from the sets of Race 3.

A sequel to 2013 release Race 2 which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan and directed by director duo Abbas-Mustan, Race 3 is produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films. Apart from Jacqueline and Anil Kapoor, the rest of the cast are new entrants in the Race franchise.

