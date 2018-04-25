Race 3: Salman Khan meets Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir, see photos and video

Race 3: Salman Khan and the film’s team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3. Race 3: Salman Khan and the film’s team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3.

Salman Khan and producer Ramesh Taurani, who are currently busy in Srinagar with the shoot of the third installment of the Race franchise, met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. A photograph of their meeting was shared by Taurani on his Twitter account. Salman and the film’s team reached the picturesque Sonamarg hill station in the state for a two-day shooting schedule of Remo D’Souza directorial Race 3.

“We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of Race 3 with Salman Khan,” Ramesh Taurani tweeted with the image, in which he has posed with Mufti, Salman and the actor’s bodyguard Shera.

We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu — Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018

Salman Khan is likely to shoot for the movie in Ladakh after completing the schedule in Sonamarg. Sonamarg has been a favourite shooting locale for Bollywood and it is hosting Salman for the second time. He spent over a fortnight in Sonamarg last time shooting for Kabir Khan’s super-hit movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The fan pages of the actor has more photos from Race 3’s shoot in Sonamarg. Here they are:

Watch #SalmanKhan drives polaris buggy during #Race3 shoot at Sonamarg, Kashmir. 😘 pic.twitter.com/oi9AoL0F42 — Salman Khan Fan Club (@BSKFanClub) April 24, 2018

Besides Salman Khan, Race 3 will also feature Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film will be released on June 15, 2018.

