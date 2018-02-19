Race 3: Salman Khan and Remo D’Souza film’s Thailand schedule is making us curious; see latest photos, videos

This is for the first time when Remo D Souza and Salman Khan will be working together. This is for the first time when Remo D Souza and Salman Khan will be working together.

We had informed you earlier that after wrapping up the first schedule of Race 3 in Mumbai, the team, including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah among others, have headed to Bangkok. Now, a number of pictures and videos of the cast are being shared on the social media handles of these celebs.

Director Remo D Souza seems to be really excited for this project and is sharing the day wise updates from the location. As per a few reports, the team is reportedly shooting for the next song at the current location. Recently, the makers had also announced that Jacqueline would be seen performing pole dance in this multi-starrer.

This is for the first time when Remo and Salman will be working together. The team has already shot for Race 3 title track “Allah Duhai”. Some of the stills from the sets were shared by Anil Kapoor, who is the only actor from the earlier installments of the action-thriller franchise to reprise his role. Race 3 is being produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films.

Ever since the announcement of the film and its star cast was made, a lot of buzz has been created amongst the fans about the film. The Race 3 team had also celebrated Shivratri and Valentine’s day in Thailand and a few videos of the same were shared by the stars too.

See all recent photos, videos from Race 3 Thailand sets:

Race 3 is scheduled to release on Eid 2018.

