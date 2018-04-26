Race 3 actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez take in the sights and sounds of Jammu and Kashmir

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Race 3 in Kashmir. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Race 3 in Kashmir.

Ever since it was announced that actor Salman Khan is joining the Race franchise, fans can’t keep calm. Race 3 will also see Salman’s Kick co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez along with a host of other actors like Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salim, Freddie Daruwala and series regular Anil Kapoor. While the film’s first schedule in Abu Dhabi was wrapped up earlier this month, the team is currently shooting for the second schedule in Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir.

Jacqueline, a regular on social media, has shared a number of pictures from the film’s sets on her Instagram handle. One photo that caught our attention was the one where Jacky is all wrapped up in a blanket sipping her hot coffee and Salman is standing beside her dressed in a vest. “Too hot to handle 🔥 @beingsalmankhan #race3 #kashmir❤️ @remodsouza @skfilmsofficial @tips,” reads Jacqueline’s humourous caption.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also shared a number of photos from Srinagar on her Insta story. While in one she can be seen riding pillion through the snowy lanes of Kashmir on a motorcycle, the rest of the photos prove that Race 3 is going to be a picturesque shoot.

Director Remo D’Souza also made an appearance in Jacky’s story. Director Remo D’Souza also made an appearance in Jacky’s story.

Jacqueline Fernandez shares a picture from the Kashmir sets. Jacqueline Fernandez shares a picture from the Kashmir sets.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a snapshot from her Insta story. Jacqueline Fernandez in a snapshot from her Insta story.

Looks like Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in for a road trip. Looks like Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in for a road trip.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez look adorable together. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez look adorable together.

Recently, while shooting in Srinagar, Salman and producer Ramesh Taurani also met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. “We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of Race 3 with Salman Khan,” Ramesh Taurani tweeted with the image in which he, Salman and Mufti can be seen.

Also Read | Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shoot in Sonamarg

We thank the Chief Minister Madam Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the Final Lap of #Race3 with @BeingSalmanKhan #Race3InKashmir #Race3ThisEid pic.twitter.com/T6pRRzKQIu — Ramesh Taurani (@RameshTaurani) April 24, 2018

Salman Khan and team are likely to shoot for the movie in Ladakh after completing the schedule in Sonamarg. This is the second time Salman has landed up in Sonamarg’s beautiful landscapes, the first happened during Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd