Race 3: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others party after trailer launch

Here are the photos of the Race 3 stars as they came for the party at co-producer Ramesh Taurani’s residence. Here are the photos of the Race 3 stars as they came for the party at co-producer Ramesh Taurani’s residence.

May 15 was a busy day for Race 3 stars. The much-awaited trailer of the Remo D’Souza directorial was launched on Tuesday evening. Race 3 actors Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala were seen together at the event along with director Remo D’Souza and co-producer Ramesh Taurani. Post the trailer launch, the Race 3 gang was seen arriving at Taurani’s residence for a party.

Ramesh Taurani’s residence was the party venue and the stars seen here were Salman, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Daisy Shah was missing in the pictures and it seems that she gave the get-together a miss.

Race 3 is the third installment in the Race franchise and only Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez have been retained from the previous films. Salman Khan took over as the protagonist from Saif Ali Khan while Remo D’Souza replaced Abbas-Mustan on the director’s chair.

See photos of the Race 3 stars as they came for the party at co-producer Ramesh Taurani’s residence:

Salman Khan was seen at Ramesh Taurani’s residence for the get together. Salman Khan was seen at Ramesh Taurani’s residence for the get together.

Bobby Deol was all smiles for the shutterbugs. Bobby Deol was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Jacqueline Fernandez was clicked leaving from the Race 3 party. Jacqueline Fernandez was clicked leaving from the Race 3 party.

Anil Kapoor was spotted with Ramesh Taurani. Anil Kapoor was spotted with Ramesh Taurani.

Freddy Daruwala posed for a click with Ramesh. Freddy Daruwala posed for a click with Ramesh.

Saqib Saleem was also snapped here. Saqib Saleem was also snapped here.

Remo D’Souza also posed for pictures. Remo D’Souza also posed for pictures.

Salman Khan is co-producing the film with Ramesh Taurani. Race 3 will be released on June 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd