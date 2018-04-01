Jacqueline Fernandez shares Salman Khan’s photo from Race 3 sets, shoot wrapped up in Abu Dhabi

Race 3’s new photo featured a beefed-up Salman Khan. Race 3’s new photo featured a beefed-up Salman Khan.

Ever since Race 3’s character posters came out last month, fans can’t stop gushing over the upcoming Salman Khan film. And the film’s cast knows how to keep the buzz alive. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared a picture of Salman Khan from the sets in Abu Dhabi where the actor’s beefed up body steals the show.

Sharing the photo, Jacqueline wrote, “Back to the race 🖤 @beingsalmankhan #race3eid2018.” Jacqueline and Salman had set the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in 2014’s Kick and it will be something to watch out for in the upcoming installment of Race as well. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Anil Kapoor. Apart from Fernandez and Kapoor, the rest of the cast are new entrants in the Race franchise.

The Abu Dhabi shoot which marked the first leg of the film’s schedule has been wrapped up by the team. Actor Anil Kapoor who will essay the role of bossman Shamsher shared another picture from the Race sets on his official Instagram handle. He wrote, “And it’s a wrap! #AbuDhabi you have been great! Cheers to the whole team of #Race3! It’s been a pleasure working with you all! @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial.”

Earlier, Bobby Deol had shared a picture from the sets in Liwa, Abu Dhabi with the caption, “Last day of shooting at #Liwa … it was fun shooting in the sun & sand #Race3 #Race3ThisEid.” Recently, the Race team also landed up in an internet debacle of sorts when Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone put up a special post for the film. Sharing Bobby Deol’s look from the film, the actor mistakenly called him Salman Khan. While fans left no stone unturned in calling the actor out, Stallone didn’t seem to care about the trolls as he put up another post, this time with the real Salman Khan.

