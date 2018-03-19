Race 3: Salman Khan as Sikander is ‘selfless over selfish,’ see his first look

Salman Khan plays Sikander in Race 3. Salman Khan plays Sikander in Race 3.

Race franchise is all about high octane action and a thrilling plot, and with Salman Khan coming on board for its third installment, the makers have scaled up all the parameters of the film. Salman, who is the new addition to the Race family, shared his first look from the film and his fans cannot go keep calm about it. His suited attire is complete with a gun in hand and Salman, like always, is acing the entire look. In fact, he has something interesting to say about his character. With the first look, the actor wrote, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se … mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . (This week, I will make you meet the Race 3 family. My name is Sikander. I’m selfless over selfish.)

Earlier, sharing a 13-second clip on his official Twitter handle, Salman released the logo of the action film.

The logo was shared in a teaser format in which we hear Salman say “On your marks, Get set, Ready, Go!” at the beginning of the clip. With some pumped-up music in the background, we are then introduced to Race 3’s logo. Jacqueline also took to social media to share the logo with the caption, “Just 3 months to go!! 💥”

This is for the first time when Salman would be working with director Remo D’Souza. Race 3 also brings back the Kick jodi of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. While the entire cast has undergone extensive changes, the only actor who continues to be part of the franchise is Anil Kapoor.

Apart from Salman, Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Daisy Shah.

