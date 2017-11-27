Race 3: Salman Khan reveals Bobby Deol’s new found hot bod and we are totally excited

Race 3: Bobby Deol preps up for Salman Khan-starrer. Race 3: Bobby Deol preps up for Salman Khan-starrer.

Race, one of the successful franchise of Bollywood, has undergone a massive shift in its third installment. While previous two films had Saif Ali Khan as the lead, this time the main actor and the entire star cast has been shuffled. Salman Khan is the master who would take the race to its finishing line while Jacqueline Fernandez along with Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daaruwala would be supporting him on this journey. Salman was the first one to share pictures from the sets. Now, on his Bigg Boss 11 show, he revealed his co-star Bobby Deol’s look from Race 3, and trust us, it only left jaws dropped.

Salman shared that in his film career so far, Bobby Deol has never worked out at a gym. He revealed that while Dharmendra and Sunny Deol are known for their chiseled bodies, Bobby has always stayed away from any kind of fitness regime. However, to prepare for Race 3, he has broken the jinx and hit the gym. Salman on the show, also revealed Bobby’s picture post getting his sporty hot bod leaving everyone surprised. We can assure that Bobby indeed looks ten years younger.

When asked about the new attained look, Bobby said he is feeling shy about the picture and cannot wait to put some shirt on and get off the gym schedule he is following for Race 3. This is for the first time Bobby will be a part of the Race franchise.

Race 3 is being directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Ramesh Taurani. The film aims for an Eid release next year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd