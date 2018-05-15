Salman Khan’s Race 3: Everything we know so far

Salman Khan’s Race 3 hits the theatres on June 15. Salman Khan’s Race 3 hits the theatres on June 15.

Ever since it was announced that actor Salman Khan is joining the Race franchise, fans can’t keep calm. Race 3 will also stars Salman’s Kick co-actor Jacqueline Fernandez along with a host of other actors including Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Freddie Daruwala and series regular Anil Kapoor. While the Remo D’Souza directorial is hitting the theatres on June 15, its trailer arrives today.

Here’s everything you should know about the film before watching the trailer:

1. Cast and characters

While the previous two Race films narrated the story of Ranvir Singh played by Saif Ali Khan, with the third instalment, the makers have decided upon introducing a new storyline altogether. Salman plays the titular character named Sikander who describes himself as “Selfless over selfish.” Jacqueline Fernandez, who essayed the role of Omisha in the previous Race film, is now coming in the sultry avatar of Jessica. Bobby Deol plays Yash, Sikander’s ‘Main Man’ while Daisy will be seen as ‘Sizzling Sanjana.’ Saqib Saleem essays an angry young man called Suraj while Freddie is the ultimate baddie in town named Rana. Anil Kapoor, who has been a part of the previous two Race films as Robert D’Costa, essays the role of bossman Shamsher this time.

2. Direction by Remo D’Souza

While the previous two franchises were helmed by the talented duo Abbas-Mustan, Race 3 will bring in Remo D’Souza as the director. Though the choreographer-turned-director has previously helmed dance films like ABCD and ABCD 2, it will be interesting to see what new he brings to the action franchise.

3. Picturesque locations

The first schedule of Race 3 was extensively shot in Abu Dhabi. The next schedule took place in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir and then the team moved on to Leh, Ladakh. Pictures of Salman and Jacqueline bike riding to Leh had also emerged on social media giving fans a number of travel goals.

Ever since the team of Race 3 has landed in Kashmir, there have been several photos coming from the sets of the film. We also saw a picture of Salman and the producer of the film Ramesh Taurani with Jammu and Kashmir’s CM Mehbooba Mufti. “We thank Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for welcoming us in Kashmir for the final lap of Race 3 with Salman Khan,” Taurani tweeted with the image.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shooting in Kashmir for Race 3. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shooting in Kashmir for Race 3.

Race 3 director Remo D’Souza took a bike ride to Leh. Race 3 director Remo D’Souza took a bike ride to Leh.

Jacqueline Fernandez share the photos and videos from the sets of Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez share the photos and videos from the sets of Race 3.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Race 3 in Kashmir. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez from the sets of Race 3 in Kashmir.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Sonamarg to shoot for Race 3. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in Sonamarg to shoot for Race 3.

Race 3: Salman Khan and the film’s team with Mehbooba Mufti. Race 3: Salman Khan and the film’s team with Mehbooba Mufti.

Recently, actor Bobby Deol also took to Instagram to share a picture of the shoot location of a song from the film. Apparently, his father Dharmendra had also shot at the same location for his film Haqeeqat in the year 1964. The caption of the post read, “My Papa @aapkadharam shot for HAQEEQAT here in 1964. And, went up to KHARDUNGLA PASS @ 17,582 ft over sea level to shoot at the highest motor-able road in the world, at that time. What an experience it was shooting here, a song for #Race3 now in 2018. WHAT A RACE!!”

4. Jacqueline is very excited for her collaboration with Remo D’Souza

Jacqueline, who is collaborating with Remo for the second time, said in a statement, “It was an amazing experience. We had gone to some great location and shot some really cool stuff. Remo, I feel is doing a fantastic job. The cast is already excited so we all are having real fun. In fact, I am very excited. We all worked really hard in the film and it’s turning out to be amazing.”

5. Salman Khan to write and sing a song in the film?

Salman Khan also has a special surprise up his sleeves with Race 3 for his fans. The actor is reportedly not only penning one of the romantic numbers in the film but also has lent his voice for one such song. While singer Atif Aslam and Iulia Vantur gave playback for the first song which was recorded in Dubai and Mumbai recently, the new song was recorded in Mumbai itself as it was a last minute addition.

Reportedly, the Race 3 soundtrack also features two recreated numbers from the franchise, “Allah Duhai Hai” and “Party On My Mind.” Salman has also crooned “Main Tera Hero” in Sooraj Pancholi’s Hero and “Hangover” in Kick in recent times.

