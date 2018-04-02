This is how Race 3 stars Salman, Jacqueline and others made Remo D’souza’s birthday special

Race 3 director Remo D’souza celebrates his 44th birthday today. Race 3 director Remo D’souza celebrates his 44th birthday today.

Race 3 director Remo D’souza celebrates his 44th birthday today. The director along with his entire team is busy shooting for the action thriller in Abu Dhabi. The film which marks the debut of Salman Khan in the franchise also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

In order to make the birthday of their hard-working director special, the cast of Race 3 came up with a unique video to wish Remo on his birthday.

Salman Khan and Ramesh Taurani took to social media to share a surprise video for Remo on his birthday. The video begins with Salman singing a birthday song for Remo followed by wishes from the leading ladies of the action flick Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The chirpy actor Jacqueline Fernandez wished the director saying, “Remo sir happy birthday #youareworldsbestdirector #swag #staythis awesome byeeee”. Anil Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday Remo, may you live 100 years and make ABCDEFJHI age mujhe nahi ata”.

While Daisy Shah wished Remo, “May you have all the love your heart can hold wish you success and happiness this year and also wishing you a very happy birthday and all the love”, Bobby Deol said, “Hey remo happy happy birthday to you. Wish you the best in life and may you have an awesome year”.

Saqib wished by singing Happy birthday in a different way. Producer Ramesh Taurani also wished the director, “Many many happy returns of the day. I wish you make such a good film that we break all records”.

Remo D’souza directorial Race 3 is all set to hit the screens on June 15 this year.

