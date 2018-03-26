Race 3 new poster: Salman Khan strikes a pose with his ‘family’. Will they finish this race?

Over the past one week, Salman Khan kept his fans teasing by releasing one solo poster daily while introducing his co-actors from Race 3. Now, the makers have shared the official poster of the film, which has Salman leading his team including Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. What also catches our attention is the tagline of the film – “You don’t need enemies when you have a family.” Does that hint at even the third film in the action-packed Race franchise being around family enimosity? We’ll have to wait to find out.
The latest Race installment is grabbing eyeballs because of its this complete makeover in terms of look, budget and even the lead cast. It earlier starred Saif Ali Khan who continued to be a part of it till Race 2 but now, the film will be carried forward by Salman Khan. The only actor who continues to be a part of the franchise from its very inception is Anil Kapoor. However, Anil will not be reprising his role of detective Robert D’Costa aka RD in Race 3.
Aur Yeh Hai the #Race3 family . Let the #Race begin #Race3ThisEid@SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala pic.twitter.com/Qj3PbkETHe
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 25, 2018
Race 3 has been produced by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The movie is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Salman Khan as Sikander, Anil Kapoor as Shamsher, Jaqueline Fernandez as Jessica, Daisy Shah as Sanjana, Bobby Deol as Yash and Saqib Saleem as Suraj.
The film is expected to hit the theaters on Eid this year.
