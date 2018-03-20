Race 3: Jacqueline Fernandez as Jessica is ready for some action

Jacqueline Fernandez is nailing her formidable act in the first look poster for Race 3. Jacqueline Fernandez is nailing her formidable act in the first look poster for Race 3.

With Salman Khan on board for the third installment of the action franchise Race, Race 3 has become the Bollywood film to watch out for. After releasing a title teaser and Salman’s first look, the makers have now dropped a character poster featuring Jacqueline Fernandez in her action avatar.

While Jacqueline’s appearance does bear a resemblance to her previous avatars in Kick, Race 2 and A Gentleman, we are sure she will bring something new to the table this time too. Only yesterday, Jacqueline bowled the audiences over with her tribute to Madhuri Dixit’s iconic “Ek Do Teen” number in Bhaagi 2 and now with her formidable look in Race, Jacqueline is proving that she is the master of all genres yet again.

Salman Khan was the one to first share the picture on the internet with the caption, “Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial.” The rest of the cast has also shared the poster on their social media handles.

On March 19, when Salman greeted his fans with his character look from Race 3, he promised that he will make his fans meet the members of the Race family in the coming week. And Salman, if anything, lives by his promises. Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Anil Kapoor’s look are soon to follow post this.

While this marks the first time Salman will be working with choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, this is his second outing with Fernandez. In Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick too, the two charmed cinephiles with their crackling chemistry on screen. Race 3 will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

