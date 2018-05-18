Race 3 song Heeriye release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle in this party number

Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 5:56:55 pm
race 3 song heeriye featuring jacqueline fernandez and salman khan Race 3 song Heeriye live updates The Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer will hit screens on June 15.

The trailer of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. It has been trending on number one on YouTube. Now, two days after releasing the trailer, the makers of the action-thriller have decided to take the excitement around their film a notch higher. The first song of the film titled “Heeriye” was released today. Sung by Neha Bhasin and Deep Money, the song is composed Meet Bros. It is being touted as a rocking party track and has been picturised on Salman and Jacqueline. The two stars have earlier starred in chartbusters like “Jumme Ki Raat” and “Hangover” from their movie Kick.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. The film will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

Live Blog

Race 3 song Heeriye live updates: Follow our live blog for all the updates about Race 3 song Heeriye, featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Highlights

    17:56 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Mika Singh on Heeriye
    17:10 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Bobby Deol on Heeriye
    16:58 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Our verdict

    Heeriye features Salman and Jacqueline as lovebirds Heer and Ranjha. As they groove on the peppy number, you may feel like hitting the dance floor. The three-minute long video has Salman at his charming best and Jacqueline is owning it with her dazzling smile.

    16:53 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Jacqueline Fernandez on Heeriye

    Sharing the song on Twitter, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "#Heeriye was so much fun to shoot (except when I fell off the pole on my butt a few times!!) Watch me groove to the beats of #Heeriye with none other than @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️❤️ #Heeriye Out NOW!"

    16:50 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Saqib Saleem on Heeriye
    16:47 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Daisy Shah on Heeriye
    16:45 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Anil Kapoor on Heeriye
    16:42 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Salman Khan on Heeriye
    16:30 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Listen to Race 3 song Heeriye

    At the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman Khan said, “Earlier, we used to have a ‘musical action bonanza’ which hasn’t come in a while, the kind of films Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan), Dharam ji (Dharmendra) used to do. A film with big scale music, emotion, action, which you watch, whistle in the end, clap and go back home happy – this (Race 3) is one of those films, which I’ve never done at all.”

