Race 3 song Heeriye release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle in this party number

The trailer of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. It has been trending on number one on YouTube. Now, two days after releasing the trailer, the makers of the action-thriller have decided to take the excitement around their film a notch higher. The first song of the film titled “Heeriye” was released today. Sung by Neha Bhasin and Deep Money, the song is composed Meet Bros. It is being touted as a rocking party track and has been picturised on Salman and Jacqueline. The two stars have earlier starred in chartbusters like “Jumme Ki Raat” and “Hangover” from their movie Kick.
Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. The film will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
Heeriye features Salman and Jacqueline as lovebirds Heer and Ranjha. As they groove on the peppy number, you may feel like hitting the dance floor. The three-minute long video has Salman at his charming best and Jacqueline is owning it with her dazzling smile.
Sharing the song on Twitter, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "#Heeriye was so much fun to shoot (except when I fell off the pole on my butt a few times!!) Watch me groove to the beats of #Heeriye with none other than @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️❤️ #Heeriye Out NOW!"