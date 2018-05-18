Race 3 song Heeriye release LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle in this party number

Race 3 song Heeriye live updates The Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer will hit screens on June 15. Race 3 song Heeriye live updates The Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer will hit screens on June 15.

The trailer of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Race 3 has been garnering a lot of love from the audience. It has been trending on number one on YouTube. Now, two days after releasing the trailer, the makers of the action-thriller have decided to take the excitement around their film a notch higher. The first song of the film titled “Heeriye” was released today. Sung by Neha Bhasin and Deep Money, the song is composed Meet Bros. It is being touted as a rocking party track and has been picturised on Salman and Jacqueline. The two stars have earlier starred in chartbusters like “Jumme Ki Raat” and “Hangover” from their movie Kick.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala. The film will hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.