Race 3 song Heeriye: This Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez song will make you hit the dance floor

After an intriguing trailer, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Race 3 have released the first soundtrack “Heeriye” from the movie. Not much to our surprise, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in the dance number and Salman like always is back with his signature dance style–the one which is entertaining, quirky and something which only he can pull off. Composed by Meet Bros (Manmeet Singh and Harmeet Singh) and penned by Kumaar, the song, crooned by Neha Bhasin and Deep Money, is everything you expect from a zingy Bollywood track.

The song features Salman and Jacqueline as lovebirds Heer and Ranjha. As they groove on the peppy number, you may feel like hitting the dance floor. The three-minute long video has Salman at his charming best and Jacqueline is owning it with her dazzling smile.

After acing at pole dance in A Gentleman’s song “Chandralekha”, Jacqueline scores yet again with “Heeriye”. The Sri Lankan beauty already has hit party numbers like “Chittiyan Kalaiyyan”, “Umme ki Raat”, “Lat Lag Gayee”, “Sooraj Dooba Hai Yaaro”, “Party on My Mind” and “Disco Disco” to her credit. With “Heeriye”, she has another chartbuster added to her list of hits. Also, just like Salman’s recent songs including “Swag Se Swagat”, “Jag Ghoomeya” and “Radio song”, this one also has a potential to be a rage among Bollywood buffs.

Check out a few stills from the song Heeriye starring Salman and Jacqueline

The trailer of the action thriller Race 3 surfaced on social media on May 15 and since then its many dialogues and scenes have spawned hilarious memes and jokes. With still a month left for its release, the film has managed to create much buzz amongst the fans of Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman who was last seen in blockbuster 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Directed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Salman Khan and Ramesh Tauran, Race 3 will reach the theatres on June 15, 2018. The third in the Race franchise, Race 3 has Anil Kapoor as boss man Shamsher who has until now played the role of Robert D’Costa in the last two films. Jacqueline who was Omisha in Race is now playing Jessica and Bobby Deol is Salman’s main man Yash in the movie. It also stars Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in pivotal roles.

