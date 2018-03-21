Race 3: Salman Khan shares Bobby Deol aka Yash’s look, calls him ‘The Main Man’

Race 3: A video of Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is also making the rounds on fan pages where they are displaying their bromance. Race 3: A video of Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol is also making the rounds on fan pages where they are displaying their bromance.

Race 3 is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of 2018. From Monday, Salman Khan has been sharing looks of his co-stars in the film. The actor tweeted on March 19, “Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se,” and keeping the promise, the actor has now shared the first look of Race 3 star Bobby Deol.

“Yash: The Main Man . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @thedeol @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial,” tweeted Salman Khan with a picture of Bobby. Bobby Deol also re-tweeted Salman Khan’s post and wrote, “When Sikander calls you the main man! 😎 Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEid.”

We have already seen a title teaser, Salman’s first look and Jacqueline Fernandez’s avatar from Race 3. Remo D’Souza’s directorial Race 3, which stars Salman, Jacqueline, Bobby, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, will hit theatres on Eid this year.

See Race 3 star Bobby Deol’s aka Yash look here:

When Sikander calls you the main man! 😎 Yeh race toh ab aur interesting ho gayi.. #Race3ThisEid http://t.co/d486C0SvhG — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) March 21, 2018

Also see other posters of Race 3:

We have seen a lot of photos and video of the film’s stars in past few days. And in all of them, we can see how the actors are enjoying working on the film. A video of Anil and Bobby is also making the rounds on fan pages where they are displaying their bromance.

See Race 3 stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol here:

Remo will direct the third installment of the Race franchise. The first two installments Race and Race 2 were directed by Abbas-Mustan.

