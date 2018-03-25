Race 3: Salman Khan shares Anil Kapoor’s ‘bossman’ look from the film

Anil Kapoor’s first look from the movie was shared by Salman Khan on Twitter Anil Kapoor’s first look from the movie was shared by Salman Khan on Twitter

The first look of Race 3’s cast has been going viral on the internet, and the latest cast member to join the bandwagon is Anil Kapoor and it looks like he will play a badass in the action-thriller.

Kapoor’s first look at Race 3 was shared by Bhai of Bollywood himself. Salman Khan took to Twitter and wrote, “Shamsher: Bhaiji Humre boss . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @AnilKapoor @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial”.

Here’s the tweet shared by Khan:

Kapoor replied to the tweet by writing, “When the boss introduces you as the boss!! @BeingSalmanKhan @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial #Race3ThisEid #Race3”.

Saqib Saleem also reacted to the poster by tweeting, “Bossman is here to set the screen on fire @AnilKapoor #Race3ThisEid #Race3”.

Earlier, Salman had shared looks of Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, and of course his own look from the film. The teasers have already gotten the fans pumped up about the release of the film. By the looks of it, Anil Kapoor will not be reprising his role as that of a detective Robert D’Costa aka R.D, which he had played in the first two films of the franchise.

Kapoor’s character is called Shamsher, and the poster suggests that he will spell a lot of trouble for the rest of the cast in the movie.

Race 3 is the third installment in the Race franchise. The film has been produced by Tips Films and Salman Khan Films. The movie is directed by Remo D’Souza and stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jaqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

