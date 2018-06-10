Race 3 actor Jacqueline Fernandez suffers permanent eye injury

Jacqueline Fernandez injured her eye in March this year. Jacqueline Fernandez injured her eye in March this year.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez suffered an eye injury during the shoot of her upcoming film Race 3. The actor yesterday took to Instagram and shared that due to the accident on the sets, which happened in March earlier this year, her eye has got a permanent injury. She said she is thankful that she can still see but her iris is never going to be “a perfect round again”.

Jacqueline shared a picture and wrote, “So it’s a permanent injury and my iris will never be a perfect round again but so so grateful I can see!! #race3 memories ❤️❤️ #abudhabi” Producer Ramesh Taurani earlier confirmed the news and told IANS, “Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline hurt herself above the eye while playing squash.”

Jacqueline is playing the character of Jessica and sharing screen space with Salman Khan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in Race 3.

Giving an insight into the thriller, she said in an interview recently, “This is not the continuation of Race 2. It is a different story of a family where the narration has elements of mystery, power struggle, betrayal and suspense. Jessica fights hard, her punch is a real punch, her gunfight is raw!”

Her character shows the physical strength of a woman in a fight sequence.

“It is great to see that we are getting the opportunity to project ourselves like real fighters and are as strong as our male counterparts. My character fights the way a girl would fight in real life if she is attacked,” said Jacqueline.

Race 3, the action-thriller, is directed by Remo D’Souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips Films. The film is all set to hit the screens on June 15.

With inputs of IANS

