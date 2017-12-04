Race 3 actor Daisy Shah: Feel a healthy pressure about comparisons with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif

Race 3 actor Daisy Shah will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. Race 3 actor Daisy Shah will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan.

With Race 3, actor Daisy Shah has finally landed a big project, three years after a dud Bollywood debut, Jai Ho, opposite superstar Salman Khan. But even as she is excited about being a part of the successful action franchise, the actor is aware of the inevitable comparisons she will face with stars Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, who starred in the previous installments of Race.

Daisy interacted with the media at the red carpet of Star Screen Awards 2017. She said she is working hard to deliver what the two actors did in their parts. “There is a healthy kind of pressure. Katrina and Deepika are among the finest actresses we have and they are the divas of the industry. So I look upto them and I hope I can deliver at least little to what they did in the past,” Daisy said.

Race 3 also stars Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem. It is being directed by Remo D’Souza. The film has begun rolling. Daisy shared she is happy that she is getting to do some heavy-duty action in the movie.

“We have shot for one sequence for Race 3, what I can say now is that I am having the best time shooting for the film. I am getting to do lots of action – kicking and punching. We have a great team, amazing director and producer,” the actor said.

Saqib, who was also present at the awards, spoke about his experience of working with Salman too. Calling the Tubelight actor the best superstar of the country, Saqib said, “Shooting with Salman has been fantastic. I’ve grown up watching part one and two. In fact I was in college when I saw Race so, being part of Race 3 feels really nice.

