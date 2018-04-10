Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt as an Indian spy puts country before anything else

Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer will hit the theaters on May 11. Raazi trailer: Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer will hit the theaters on May 11.

The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles, is out, and we can just can’t wait for the release of the film on May 11.

The trailer introduces us to the three key elements of Meghna Gulzar’s film: love, betrayal and patriotism. A naive Alia aka Sehmat transforms into an Indian spy on the order of her father played by actor Rajit Kapur and gets married to a Pakistani officer (Vicky Kaushal) with a mission. As a wife, her chemistry with Kaushal is impressive and the way Alia looks straight into his eyes, makes you believe in their love story. But as a Kashmiri spy, she is strong, well trained and knows her job well as she collects information in adverse circumstances. Her story is one of ‘valour and honour’. In this more than two minutes long trailer, Alia establishes herself as one of a kind actor whose effortless acting adds to this espionage thriller.

Raazi set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and is shot in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Mumbai. With an interesting plot filled with twists and twirls and impressive acting from the entire cast, Raazi seems to be a hit already. Sharing the trailer, Alia wrote, “Watan ke aage kuch nahi!!!! (Nothing comes before the nation)”. Karan Johar described it as, “And here it is!! #RaaziTrailer – The story of an ordinary girl in extraordinary circumstances!!”

Check out few stills from the trailer of Raazi:

Talking about her film, Alia had earlier said at an event, “I think in Raazi, the audience will see me in a completely different avatar. At least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and is based on the true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope the audience will like it.”

Raazi, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will hit the theatres on May 11, 2018.

