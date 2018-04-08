Raazi teaser: Alia Bhatt makes a discreet phone call as Sehmat, watch video

Alia Bhatt as Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi. Alia Bhatt as Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal are going to share screen space for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming flick Raazi. The teaser for the film just hit the internet and it features Alia Bhatt in the avatar of Sehmat.

The video opens with a telephone ring and it closely follows the burkha-clad Alia while she makes a discreet call to someone from the other side. She promises to meet the person before giving her consent for a deal. “Us paar se kuch khabar aayi hai? (Is there any news from that side?),” asks Alia and it seems like there is more to her words than what meets the eye. With the 40 seconds clip, the makers have definitely managed to pique our interest in the story of Sehmat. The film is based on the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.

It was earlier revealed that Raazi is the story of a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer but she is a spy for an Indian Intelligence agency. Though the 25-year-old Alia already has a number of critically-acclaimed films in her kitty, Raazi seems like a ‘never-seen-before’ endeavor on the part of the actor. Sharing the video on Twitter, Alia wrote, “Parso milte hain.. subah! Main #RAAZI hoon.. @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @apoorvamehta18 @Soni_Razdan.” Alia also announced that Raazi’s trailer will be released on April 10.

Meghna also shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “We are upto something…#raazi @JungleePictures @DharmaMovies @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ShankarEhsanLoy.” Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Raazi also stars the Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal in the role of Alia’s Pakistani army husband. In an earlier picture released by the film’s team, fans were given a closer look at Alia and Vicky’s characters. Raazi is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 11.

