Raazi song Dilbaro: The Harshdeep Kaur track will tug at your heartstrings

After the song “Ae Watan” that left music lovers overwhelmed with a patriotic feeling, the makers of Raazi have released another number, “Dilbaro”. Raazi is headlined by Alia Bhatt, who essays the role of an Indian spy sent to Pakistan on a mission to collect confidential information ahead of the Indo-Pak war of 1971. She is married to the son of a Pakistani general for her mission and her wedding has the soothing song “Dilbaro” playing in the background.

“Dilbaro” plays as Alia’s character of a Kashmiri girl Sehmat gets hitched to Pakistani army officer Iqbal Syed, played by Vicky Kaushal. It starts with a Kashmiri couplet in the voice of singer Vibha Saraf. The song in the voice of Harshdeep Kaur beautifully captures the bond a father and a daughter share. “Dilbaro” will tug at your heartstrings and you might end up playing it on a loop. Penned by noted lyricist Gulzar, the song brings forth the feelings of a father who has to let his daughter go after marriage and wait for her to come back sometime soon. It gives words to countless emotions that go unexpressed between a father and a daughter on the latter’s wedding.

The music of the song has been composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Shankar Mahadevan has also crooned a few lines in the soulful number. Praising lyricist Gulzar, Shankar wrote on twitter, “Dilbaro is a song about a father & daughters emotions! @GulzarPoetry sahab’s poetry works on multiple levels in this song which we’ll understand when we watch the film.”

Here are a few stills from the song Dilbaro

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is a screen adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and will hit the theatres on May 11. The movie is backed by a stellar supporting cast including Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

