Raazi song Ae Watan: This Arijit Singh track is in sync with Alia Bhatt’s patriotic character

Raazi song Ae Watan: Arijit Singh evokes a sense of patriotism through this song in the Alia Bhatt film. Raazi song Ae Watan: Arijit Singh evokes a sense of patriotism through this song in the Alia Bhatt film.

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi brings the promising actress in the avatar of a spy who gets married to a Pakistani officer, played by Vicky Kaushal, to extract secrets for her country. The first song of the film Ae Watan sung by Arijit Singh is out and evokes a sense of patriotism.

Raazi, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat. The film is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and Alia’s character Sehmat plays a daughter, a wife and a spy.

The music of Raazi has been composed by the trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics are written by Gulzar.

Watch Raazi song Ae Watan here:

The film’s trailer impressed the audience quite a lot as they had never seen Alia Bhatt in such an avatar.

Talking about her film, Alia had earlier said at an event, “I think in Raazi, the audience will see me in a completely different avatar. At least that is my wish because Raazi as a film is very different. It’s the first time I am doing a period film and is based on the true story as well, so I am very excited for it and I hope the audience will like it.”

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Soni Razdan and Jaideep Ahlawat.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd