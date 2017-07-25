Meghna Gulzar directorial Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal begins shooting. See photo

Raazi brings together Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time. Raazi brings together Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

The shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming directorial Raazi has started. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning and shared a photograph of the film’s clapboard. “The journey of ‘Raazi’ begins today! All the best to all of us! Meghna Gulzar, Dharma Movies, Junglee Pictures, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal,” Karan captioned the image. The official Instagram page of Karan’s banner Dharma Productions also shared the same image. The caption read, “New beginnings are always exciting! The journey of #Raazi begins today! @karanjohar @meghnagulzar @aliaabhatt @vickykaushal09 @jungleepictures”

Meghna, who has earlier made films like Filhaal and Talvar, is the daughter of celebrated writer Gulzar and veteran actress Raakhee. Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and is the story about a Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani officer (played by Vicky Kaushal) and spies for the Indian Intelligence.

The espionage thriller is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, and will be shot in Punjab, Kashmir and Mumbai. Alia, who is currently on a break, will return to the sets of her upcoming films, which also include Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Raazi is the third film Alia has signed, and understanding her choice of going de-glam to back her performance oriented roles, this one won’t be any different.

Recently, during an interview Alia had gushed about working with Vicky in Raazi, and called him a better actor than her. When indianexpress.com asked Vicky about his reaction to Alia’s compliment, he said, “All I can say is that I’m flattered. And I look forward to sharing the screen with someone as talented as Alia. She’s young and in a short span of time has already managed to don such amazing roles on screen.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd