Raazi director Meghna Gulzar on Kashmir shoot: It was an emotional experience

A major portion of Raazi has been shot in the beautiful valleys of Kashmir. While many among the cast and crew had visited the place before, for director Meghna Gulzar and her father and veteran lyricist Gulzar, the destination was all about reliving memories. The daughter-father duo revisited memory lanes and created new ones. In a video by the makers, Gulzar and Meghna talk about their Kashmir experience. Gulzar recalled about how Meghna had visited the sets of his film, and how she has spent a chunk of her childhood in the place.

“She has grown up here. Studied here. She has played on the sets. I have travelled the city with her in a pram. She was a child,” said Gulzar.

Adding to her father’s statement, Meghna said, “For me, it was a fulfilling experience… as a child having visited my parents’ sets and now shooting my own film in the same place… It’s very emotional. And then having my son visit my set like I used to visit theirs. Life has come full circle.”

Talking about the destination, Meghna said, “Coming back to Kashmir, the connect is explicable. I don’t know whether it’s because the place is so beautiful or because of the people here who are so beautiful.”

Meghna, who has helmed films like Talvar and Just Married, had earlier said in an interview that Alia is one of the primary reasons for making the film.

“Everybody knows by now that if she (Alia Bhatt) had not done this film then it probably wouldn’t get made. So, she is a very big reason that the film got made. It was a pleasure. I tell her that, as a director, she has spoilt me. The level of preparation that she comes with. She will not only know her lines, but other characters’ lines also. She comes with small nuances instinctively and spontaneously. It shows in her performances,” the director said.

Raazi will hit the big screen on May 11.

