Raazi celebrity reactions LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood lauds Alia Bhatt starrer

Raazi is thrilling, patriotic, humane and beautiful, says Shashank Khaitan

Director Shashank Khaitan, who has helmed films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, posted on Twitter: "#Raazi is an absolutely fantastic film ...loved it...@meghnagulzar has given us a story of a girl which is thrilling, patriotic, humane, beautiful and much more...hats off to you...congrats @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09. #raazi ... the music of the film is so good... in love with #dilbaro and #ehwatan ... the camera work by #jaypatel is bang on. The casting by #jogiji is solid ... @Jaiahlawat is fantastic in the film ... @DharmaMovies @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09. @vickykaushal09 ... is so so so good in #raazi ... his screen presence is fab and the ease with which he performs is super... wish u all the best my friend... from our days of The Caine Mutiny Court Martial to now, you have killed it... 🤗🤗🤗👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽"