Thursday, May 10, 2018
Raazi celebrity reactions LIVE UPDATES: Bollywood lauds Alia Bhatt starrer

Raazi movie live updates: Want to know what celebrities are saying about Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Meghna Gulzar directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 10, 2018 2:21:09 pm
raazi Raazi movie live updates: Alia Bhatt plays a spy in Raazi.

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi is all set to release on May 11. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is adapted from Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, which tells the story of an Indian spy who married a Pakistani army officer to serve her country. Along with Alia, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shishir Sharma among others. Meghna Gulzar, who previously directed the much acclaimed Talvar, is coming back to the director’s chair with Raazi. The music by Shankar-Ehsan-Loy has also gained popularity as the film nears its release. At the film’s screening yesterday, many Bollywood celebrities saw the film and are now showering their praise on Twitter.

    14:21 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Raazi is an outstanding film, says Rajkumar Hirani
    14:08 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Karan Tacker on Raazi
    13:59 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Sahil Sangha on Raazi
    13:48 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Karan Johar shares click from Raazi screening
    13:45 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Masaba Mantena on Raazi
    13:43 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Kiara Advani on Raazi
    13:38 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Enjoyed every moment of Raazi, says Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan wrote on Twitter: "Had the pleasure of watching Raazi last night. Enjoyed every moment of it. Taught, edge-of-your-seat and relentless! @aliaa08 is…simply put, gifted! Such talent and maturity is wonderful to watch. My brother @vickykaushal09, restrained, dignified and honest and earnest. Bravo. So, so happy for @meghnagulzar… Always knew she was great… And she proves her craft and her confidence in it in Raazi. Audacious! @karanjohar - what to say about you? You don’t care what people think of you 🤣 all the best to the entire team. Such a worthy film. Do watch guys."

    13:33 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Alia Bhatt is just phenomenal, says Jackky Bhagnani
    13:27 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Siddharth Malhotra on Raazi
    13:24 (IST) 10 May 2018
    13:23 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Taapsee Pannu on Raazi
    13:21 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Raazi is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I’ve ever seen, says Dia Mirza

    "This is one of the most powerful, engaging and humane films I’ve ever seen! Totally in awe of the master story telling @meghnagulzar. And @aliaa08 I’ve always said you are PRECIOUS and with this film you have raised the bar to ANOTHER level!!! #RaaziOn11May. Vicky you are just so so special @vickykaushal09! #JaideepAhlawat your humanity shines in your performance. @Soni_Razdan it was such a treat to watch you play @aliaa08’s mother. Your silences spoke volumes. Every cast member in the film is pitch perfect. #Raazi. Thank you @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures for making this movie! #AeWatan #RaaziOn11May," tweeted Dia Mirza.

    13:18 (IST) 10 May 2018
    Raazi is thrilling, patriotic, humane and beautiful, says Shashank Khaitan

    Director Shashank Khaitan, who has helmed films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, posted on Twitter: "#Raazi is an absolutely fantastic film ...loved it...@meghnagulzar has given us a story of a girl which is thrilling, patriotic, humane, beautiful and much more...hats off to you...congrats @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09. #raazi ... the music of the film is so good... in love with #dilbaro and #ehwatan ... the camera work by #jaypatel is bang on. The casting by #jogiji is solid ... @Jaiahlawat is fantastic in the film ... @DharmaMovies @meghnagulzar @aliaa08 @vickykaushal09. @vickykaushal09 ... is so so so good in #raazi ... his screen presence is fab and the ease with which he performs is super... wish u all the best my friend... from our days of The Caine Mutiny Court Martial to now, you have killed it... 🤗🤗🤗👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽"

    According to the makers, Raazi is the story of an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani army officer during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapur, Shishir Sharma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashwath Bhatt, Amruta Khanvilkar and Soni Razdan.

